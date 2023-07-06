Union Minister Ramdas Athawale meets Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

July 06, 2023 01:14 pm | Updated 01:14 pm IST - Mumbai

Union Minister of State for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale met Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar at the latter's residence in Mumbai on July 6 and said Mr. Pawar's support to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will "further weaken" the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

Mr. Athawale, who heads the Republican Party of India (A), said it was a courtesy visit after Mr. Pawar became the Deputy CM of the State.

Ajit Pawar on Sunday led a vertical split in the Nationalist Congress Party (Nationalist Congress Party) to become Deputy Chief Minister in the Shiv Sena-BJP government.

Eight other NCP MLAs, including Chhagan Bhujbal and Hasan Mushrif, were sworn in as Ministers in the Eknath Shinde cabinet.

Speaking to reporters after meeting the Deputy CM, Mr. Athawale said, “Ajit Pawar's support to the NDA has increased the strength (of the ruling side) in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly to more than 200. His support will result in the MVA getting weakened further.” The MVA comprises the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), Sharad Pawar-led NCP faction and the Congress.

In June last year, the MVA government of Mr. Thackeray collapsed after a revolt led by Eknath Shinde against the Shiv Sena leadership. The revolt also led to a split in the Shiv Sena.