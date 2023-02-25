Union Minister Nisith Pramanik convoy attacked in Cooch Behar

February 25, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - Kolkata

The convoy of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nisith Pramanik on Saturday came under attack in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar allegedly by the supporters of Trinamool Congress.

Mr. Pramanik is a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Cooch Behar and politics has been brewing in the district with the Trinamool Congress organising a sit-in demonstration outside the MPs residence almost a week ago. There was tension in the area and the Trinamool supporters showed black flags to the BJP MP following which clashes broke out between supporters of the two parties.

Mr. Pramanik said that no only his convoy was pelted with stones but bullets were fired and bombs were hurled. The Trinamool Congress denied any involvement in the attack.

“The attack on me by the Trinamool goons is an attack on democracy. The entire nation is watching how democracy is being crippled by TMC sponsored & supported terrorism. It is a proof of the complete failure of law and order in the state of West Bengal. Shame!,” Mr. Pramanik said on Twitter.

When stones were thrown on the Minister convoy, the security personnel in his protection tried to protect Mr. Pramanik by making a security cover around him. Videos aired by television channels showed police personnel resorting to baton charge after the supporters of BJP and Trinamool clashed.

Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh denied any involvement of his party supporters in the attack on the Minister’s convoy but alleged BJP leadership of “instigating” its workers to disrupt the “peaceful” atmosphere of the State”.

Several BJP leaders including State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar and Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari condemned the attack on Mr. Pramanik. Mr. Adhikari, who met Governor C. V. Ananda Bose, during the day said that he raised the issue with the Governor. “The incident talks volumes about law and order deterioration in the State,” Mr. Adhikari said.

The Minister’s convoy was attacked in November last year in the Sitai area of Cooch Behar and allegations were raised against the Trinamool supporters. The recent protest against Mr. Pramanik comes amid the Trinamool Congress targeting Border Security Force (BSF) for the death of Rajbanshi youth along India Bangladesh border on December 24 last year. According to the security agencies, the youth was involved in cattle smuggling, while the Trinamool claims that he was innocent.

