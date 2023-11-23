Union Minister Giriraj Singh asks Bihar CM Nitish to ban ‘halal’ products in State

November 23, 2023 04:22 pm | Updated 04:33 pm IST - Patna

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Giriraj Singh on November 23 wrote a letter to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar demanding ban on the production, storage, distribution and sale of food products labelled ‘halal’ in the State.

He made the demand on the lines of Uttar Pradesh government which has banned eatables such as dairy products, sugar, bakery items, peppermint oil, savouries and edible oil labelling halal.

Mr. Giriraj Singh said that action should be taken against the ‘destructive forces’ in Bihar the way Uttar Pradesh did. In the letter, he has written that ‘halal’ business of ‘namkeen’, dry fruits, sweets, medicines was going on whereas the certification related to such items was only done by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India. He alleged that companies manufacturing these products were given certificates by paying huge amounts of money and there was ‘big conspiracy’ behind such business.

Along with the letter, he also issued a video statement in which he stressed that in secular democracy ‘halal’ business was not only against the Constitution but also ‘treason’. He further linked it to the ‘terrorist activities’.

“The market is being Islamised in the name of ‘halal’ certificates, the way any work is started by chanting mantras in Sanatan, same is being done by the traders of vote by promoting such things. They are part of the ‘tukde-tukde’ gang and INDIA block. The Congress party nourished it for many years. You visit any shop in Bihar, one can find products labelled ‘halal’. It is like the Jizya tax which wants to establish Sharia law. The Chief Minister of Bihar should immediately impose a ban on such products,” Mr. Giriraj Singh said in the video statement.

He also claimed that ‘halal’ products would play a role in dividing society. Mr. Giriraj Singh asserted that ‘halal’ certification all over the world was ₹2 trillion and the link of this form of economy with terrorist activities coming to the light needed to be investigated thoroughly.

“The way Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ji has banned the production, storage and distribution of halal products. I, as a resident of Bihar and Lok Sabha member from Begusarai, urge Bihar CM to impose a ban on ‘halal’ products and take action. There should be an investigation of terrorist activities linked to ‘halal,’” Mr. Giriraj Singh said.

The Union Minister pointed out that whenever Mr. Kumar formed the government with BJP, rule of law was the top priority but it had been compromised now.

Janata Dal (United) national president and Munger MP Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh slammed Mr. Giriraj Singh for his statement saying that he did not have any work and communal harmony would continue in Bihar.

Another JD(U) MLC Neeraj Kumar asked Mr. Giriraj Singh to stop giving sermons on ‘halal’ certificates claiming that many BJP ruled states export beef. He also alleged that Sangeet Som, a BJP leader from Uttar Pradesh is one of the biggest exporters of beef in India.

