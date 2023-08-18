HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Union Minister dedicates 660 MW power plant in Bihar  

Bihar will get approximately 2337 MW from the project (1194 MW from Stage-I and 1143 MW from Stage-II); all units are based on supercritical technology which is an efficient technology

August 18, 2023 11:41 pm | Updated August 19, 2023 11:41 am IST - Patna

Amit Bhelari
Union Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy RK Singh on Friday inaugurated the 660 MW Unit 2- stage 1 of NTPC’s Super Thermal Power project in Barh. Photo: Special Arrangement

Union Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy RK Singh on Friday inaugurated the 660 MW Unit 2- stage 1 of NTPC’s Super Thermal Power project in Barh. Photo: Special Arrangement

Union Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy R.K. Singh on August 18 inaugurated the 660 MW Unit 2- stage 1 of National Thermal Power Corporation’s (NTPCs) Barh Super Thermal Power project. Later in the day he also laid the foundation stone for the extension of Powergrid 400/132 kV Lakhisarai Sub- station.

Mr. Singh congratulated team NTPC, including all engineers and workers involved in the project, for successfully completing the unit. He acknowledged NTPC’s role in fulfilling over 90% of Bihar’s power requirements.

Supercritical technology

The Barh Super Thermal Power Project, with an overall planned capacity of 3300 MW, comprises 1980 MW (3X660 MW) in Stage-I and 1320 MW (2X660 MW) in Stage II. All units are based on supercritical technology which is an efficient technology for power generation.

“Bihar will get approximately 2337 MW from the project [1194 MW from Stage-I and 1143 MW from Stage-II]. Currently, NTPC Barh is supplying 1935 MW to Bihar [792 MW from Stage I and 1143 MW from Stage II],”Mr. Singh said. 

“The Unit which is being dedicated today by the Union Power Minister is the fourth 660 MW environment-friendly supercritical technology-based unit of Barh plant which started commercial electricity generation from 1st August 2023,” NTPC spokesperson, Vishwanath Chandan said.

“NTPC is committed to providing reliable and affordable power to the Nation. The commissioning of Unit II of Stage-I of the Barh Super Thermal Power Project is a major milestone in this journey and will help to meet the growing power demand in Bihar as well as the country,” said Mr. Chandan

Gyanendra Kumar Singh, MLA Barh, Gurdeep Singh, CMD-NTPC and other senior officials of NTPC, Ministry of Power were present apart from officials of the Bihar government.

In Lakhishari, a 220 Kv Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) will be constructed in an existing sub-station along with 2 transformers of 500 MVA. The extension of the substation at Lakhisarai will lead to improved power availability in Lakhisarai, Sheikhpura, Munger and Jamui district. It will also help meet future energy demand.

Mr. Singh said that installation of state-of-the-art GIS technology will further strengthen connectivity of the region to the national grid. He also pointed out that the provision of uninterrupted power supply will lead to industrial and commercial development of the region. 

Related Topics

Bihar / power (infrastructure)

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.