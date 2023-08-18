Union Minister dedicates 660 MW power plant in Bihar  

August 18, 2023 11:41 pm | Updated August 19, 2023 11:41 am IST - Patna

Union Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy R.K. Singh on August 18 inaugurated the 660 MW Unit 2- stage 1 of National Thermal Power Corporation’s (NTPCs) Barh Super Thermal Power project. Later in the day he also laid the foundation stone for the extension of Powergrid 400/132 kV Lakhisarai Sub- station.

Mr. Singh congratulated team NTPC, including all engineers and workers involved in the project, for successfully completing the unit. He acknowledged NTPC’s role in fulfilling over 90% of Bihar’s power requirements.

Supercritical technology

The Barh Super Thermal Power Project, with an overall planned capacity of 3300 MW, comprises 1980 MW (3X660 MW) in Stage-I and 1320 MW (2X660 MW) in Stage II. All units are based on supercritical technology which is an efficient technology for power generation.

“Bihar will get approximately 2337 MW from the project [1194 MW from Stage-I and 1143 MW from Stage-II]. Currently, NTPC Barh is supplying 1935 MW to Bihar [792 MW from Stage I and 1143 MW from Stage II],”Mr. Singh said.

“The Unit which is being dedicated today by the Union Power Minister is the fourth 660 MW environment-friendly supercritical technology-based unit of Barh plant which started commercial electricity generation from 1st August 2023,” NTPC spokesperson, Vishwanath Chandan said.

“NTPC is committed to providing reliable and affordable power to the Nation. The commissioning of Unit II of Stage-I of the Barh Super Thermal Power Project is a major milestone in this journey and will help to meet the growing power demand in Bihar as well as the country,” said Mr. Chandan

Gyanendra Kumar Singh, MLA Barh, Gurdeep Singh, CMD-NTPC and other senior officials of NTPC, Ministry of Power were present apart from officials of the Bihar government.

In Lakhishari, a 220 Kv Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) will be constructed in an existing sub-station along with 2 transformers of 500 MVA. The extension of the substation at Lakhisarai will lead to improved power availability in Lakhisarai, Sheikhpura, Munger and Jamui district. It will also help meet future energy demand.

Mr. Singh said that installation of state-of-the-art GIS technology will further strengthen connectivity of the region to the national grid. He also pointed out that the provision of uninterrupted power supply will lead to industrial and commercial development of the region.