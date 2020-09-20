Union Minister Balyan assures fair probe into Muzaffarnagar killing

Muzaffarnagar

20 September 2020 16:57 IST

The victim’s family had planned to leave their village, alleging inaction by police

Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan has met the family members of a 35-year-old medical store owner, who was shot dead at his home a few days ago, and assured them of a thorough investigation into the case.

Anuj Karanwal’s family had planned to leave their village, alleging inaction by police.

Mr. Balyan met the family members on Saturday and assured them of a fair probe in the case.

Advertising

Advertising

On September 17, some armed men entered Karanwal’s house at Morna village and fired at him.

He was rushed to the district hospital, where he was declared dead.

Meanwhile, SSP Abhishek Yadav said police have identified three accused and efforts are underway to arrest them.