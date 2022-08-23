Union minister Anurag Thakur on two-day Himachal visit

Anurag Thakur will attend programmes at Bambalu in Hamirpur district and Bangana in Una district as the chief guest on August 23

PTI Shimla:
August 23, 2022 00:49 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Union Minister Anurag Thakur is arriving on a two-day visit to his home state Himachal Pradesh, officials said. | Photo Credit: PTI

 Union Minister Anurag Thakur on a two-day visit to his home state Himachal Pradesh, officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur to attend two programmes to mark 75 years of the formation of Himachal Pradesh at Dadasiba Maidan in Kangra district and Amb Maidan in Una district , the officials said.

Anurag Thakur will also attend similar programmes at Bambalu in Hamirpur district and Bangana in Una district as the chief guest on Tuesday, according to the officials.

Exhibitions of various departments depicting the development of the hill state have also been put up, through which the development journey from the formation of the state till now will be displayed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Information about various welfare and developmental schemes being run by the Centre as well as the state government will also be given during the functions.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Himachal Pradesh

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app