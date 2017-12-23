Union Minister Anant Geete injured in car accident

Pune: Shiv Sena leader and Union Minister Anant Geete was injured in a car accident near Pali in Raigad district on Friday afternoon.

While Mr. Geete suffered minor injuries on his head he is said to be safe.

Mr. Geete, who is Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Public Sector Enterprises and the lone Sena leader in the Union cabinet, was on his way to Pali from Khopoli (in Raigad) when the accident occurred.

According to sources, the driver of the advance pilot vehicle in the minister’s convoy braked rapidly to avert ramming into a two-wheeler which appeared suddenly in his field of vision.

Mr. Geete’s car was right behind and the driver, unable to apply brakes in time, crashed into the pilot vehicle while the rear pilot car, rammed into the Minister’s car.

“The Minister is fine and will resume his journey shortly. He is at the government rest house,” said Anil Parasakar, Superintendent of Police, Raigad district. Mr. Geete left for Pali after resting for a while.