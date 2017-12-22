Union Minister Anant Geete injured in car accident

Shiv Sena leader and Union Minister, Anant Geete was injured in a car accident near Pali in Raigad district on Friday noon.

While Mr. Geete suffered minor injuries on his head, he was out of harm’s way.

Mr. Geete, who is the Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Public Sector Enterprises and the lone Sena leader in the Union cabinet, had set out to cover the 40-odd km to Pali from Khopoli (in Raigad) when the mishap occurred.

According to sources, the driver of the advance pilot vehicle in the Minister’s convoy braked rapidly to avert ramming into a two-wheeler which appeared suddenly in his field of vision.

This led to a cascade of mishaps in the convoy as Mr. Geete’s car, unable to brake in time, crashed into the advance pilot vehicle while the rear pilot car which was trailing the Minister’s vehicle, rammed into the latter.

“The Minister is fine and will resume his journey shortly. I have spoken to him and his injuries are fortunately not serious. He is presently at the government Rest House till new vehicles are arranged,” said Anil Parasakar, Superintendent of Police, Raigad district.