Union Minister Amit Shah to attend All India Official Language Conference in Surat today

The conference is being organised on the occasion of Hindi Day

PTI Surat
September 14, 2022 09:12 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Home Minister Amit Shah. | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will participate in the All-India Official Language Conference in Gujarat's Surat city on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

During his day-long visit to Surat, Mr. Shah will also visit Kribhco Township at Hazira near Surat where he will lay the foundation stone of a bio-ethanol plant.

The Union Minister reached Surat on Tuesday night.

The 2022 edition of the conference is being organised at Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Indoor Stadium here on the occasion of Hindi Day.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"Rajbhasha Hindi unites the nation in the thread of unity. Hindi is a friend of all Indian languages. The Modi government is committed towards parallel development of all local languages including Hindi," Mr. Shah tweeted in Hindi on Wednesday.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

"I salute the great personalities who have contributed to the preservation and promotion of Hindi. Happy 'Hindi Divas' to all," he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Gujarat

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app