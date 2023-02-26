Union Home Minister to launch ‘Nasha Mukti Yatra’ in Punjab, says Rupani 

February 26, 2023 10:46 pm | Updated 10:46 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

As it prepares itself for the 2024 Lok Sabha election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and members in the coming months would be touring all 117 Assembly constituencies as part of a ‘Nasha Mukti Yatra’ in the next few months to inform youth against drug abuse.

In a recently held zonal meeting of the party in Amritsar, Vijay Rupani, BJP’s in-charge for Punjab, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah would be visiting Punjab in March and would launch the ‘Nasha Mukti Yatra’ from Amritsar.

The BJP is going to organise ‘Nasha Mukti Yatra’ in every village and city falling under the 117 Assembly constituencies of Punjab to inform and save the youth of Punjab from drug abuse, said Mr. Rupani.

He said the people of Punjab are facing several problems including drug abuse, unemployment, and youth migrating abroad for the want of job prospects in Punjab, besides the deteriorating law and order situation in the State being a matter of grave concern for everyone. The BJP, he said, is aware of all these problems and is extremely concerned over the issues.

He added the BJP member and leaders are in regular contact with the public and have been deliberating with them to solve their problems. The people have lost faith in the ruling government and they firmly believe that it’s only the BJP that could solve their long-standing issues.

“The people of Punjab were already feeling cheated and had made up their minds to defeat the AAP in the coming Lok Sabha elections,” he said.