Union home minister to address public meeting in Chhindwara

March 25, 2023 06:01 am | Updated 04:21 am IST - Bhopal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will on Saturday visit Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara district to address a public meeting in the Mahakaushal region of the state where Assembly polls are due by year-end, sources said on Friday.

Chhindwara is considered the stronghold of senior Congress leader and former Union minister Kamal Nath and has a large population of tribals, about 35-40%.

With the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, focusing on wooing the community by honouring tribal icons, Shah will begin his Chhindwara tour by paying a visit to Anchalkund Dada Darbar and worshipping at the sacred place of the tribal community, said sources.

The tribal community of the region is deeply associated with this religious place. Nath, who was also the chief minister, too regularly visits Anchalkund Dada Darbar to seek divine blessings, the sources said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anchalkund, where an ‘Akhand Jyoti (eternal flame) is burning for the last 200 years, is a sacred place for the tribal community of the region, the sources said.

“Amit Shahji will worship at the Anchalkund and will also have lunch with the tribal community there,” Madhya Pradesh agriculture minister and in-charge of Chhindwara district, Kamal Patel told PTI.

“This time we are going to win both assembly polls and Lok Sabha elections from Chhindwara and the party has focused on the target,” Patel said.

After worshipping at Anchalkund, Shah will address a ‘Jansabha’ (meeting) at Police Lines where a large number of BJP workers will be present, he said.

Patel said tribal votes have played a crucial role in Nath’s victory from Chhindwara but the BJP is confident of wresting it from him this time.

Earlier, Nath told reporters that in the last Assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited Chhindwara but the Congress won all the seats in the area. Chhindwara district sends 7 MLAs to MP’s 230-member Assembly.

“The polls in Chhindwara are always between the people and the BJP and the people there have trusted and loved me for 44 years and this love and trust will remain intact whether someone comes or goes from there,” he said when asked about Shah's visit to his traditional constituency.

Nath has won from the Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat nine times and his wife and son once each. His son, Nakul Nath, is the current MP from Chhindwara.

The veteran Congress leader lost only once from Chhindwara when BJP stalwart and former chief minister Late Sunderlal Patwa defeated him in a bye-election in 1997.

Of the 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh, Chhindwara was the only seat from where the Congress won in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, with Nath’s son Nakul Nath emerging victorious in his maiden election with a margin of over 37,000 votes.

In 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Kamal Nath won from Chhindwara for a record ninth term with a margin of over 1.16 lakh votes, party sources said.