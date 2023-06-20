HamberMenu
Union Home Minister inaugurates newly constructed park in Ahmedabad

Union Home Minister Amit Shah who is on a day-long visit to Gujarat earlier participated in the 'Mangla Aarti' at the 400-year-old Jagannath temple

June 20, 2023 01:44 pm | Updated 01:44 pm IST - Ahmedabad

ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah offers prayers at Jagannath Temple, in Ahmedabad on June 20, 2023.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah offers prayers at Jagannath Temple, in Ahmedabad on June 20, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated a newly constructed park by the AMP (Amdavad Municipal Corporation) at New Ranip in Ahmedabad on June 20.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel was also present at the inauguration of the park. Mr. Shah who is on a day-long visit to Gujarat earlier participated in the 'Mangla Aarti' (part of worship) at the 400-year-old Jagannath temple in Jamalpur area ahead of the 146th Rath Yatra in the city.

Also read: 146th Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath begins in Ahmedabad

The 'Ratha Yatra' Festival celebrated in Ahmedabad, Gujarat is considered to be the second biggest Rath Yatra in the country after the Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra.

Mr. Shah is also scheduled to attend several public events that include the inauguration of a railway flyover and the 'Bhoomi Poojan' event of Trimurti hospital in Ahmedabad's Bavla area.

Mr. Shah will inaugurate the newly constructed Jagatpur railway flyover by AMC and railways in Ahmedabad's Chandlodia area.

