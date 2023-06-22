Union Home Minister Amit Shah's helicopter unable to land in M.P.'s Balaghat due to bad weather

June 22, 2023 05:11 pm | Updated 05:37 pm IST - Bhopal

A helicopter carrying Union Home Minister Amit Shah could not land in Balaghat city in eastern Madhya Pradesh due to bad weather on Thursday (June 22).

The helicopter took off from Durg but because of bad weather and rains, it had to head back towards Chhattisgarh capital Raipur, said Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Mr. Shah was to attend a public meeting at Balaghat to mark the nine years of the Narendra Modi government.

“The meeting will be held as scheduled and Amit Bhai will come again some other day,” Mr. Chouhan told reporters.

Mr. Shah was also scheduled to flag off five Veerangana Rani Durgavati Gaurav Yatras — processions in the memory of the 16th century Gondwana ruler Queen Durgavati — in Madhya Pradesh. The Yatras will culminate at Shahdol in Prime Minister Modi’s presence on June 27.

