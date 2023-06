June 22, 2023 05:11 pm | Updated 05:25 pm IST - Bhopal

A helicopter carrying Union Home Minister Amit Shah could not land at Balaghat in Madhya Pradesh due to bad weather on Thursday (June 22), a State official said.

“Due to bad weather, the helicopter was unable to land,” the official said.

Mr. Shah's visit to the State was cancelled in view of the development, he added.