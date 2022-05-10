Union Home Minister Amit Shah presents President's Colour to Assam Police for exemplary service
The flag is engraved with Assam's map, 36 stars representing the districts of the State, a one-horned rhino and the insignia of Assam Police with its motto
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on May 10 presented the President's Colour to the Assam Police for its exemplary service during the last 25 years.
The flag is engraved with Assam's map, 36 stars representing the districts of the State, a one-horned rhino and the insignia of Assam Police with its motto.
Assam is the 10th State in the country to receive the President's Colour, the highest honour given to any military or police unit in recognition of exceptional service rendered to the nation, both in peace and war. Mr. Shah bestowed the honour to the State police in the presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta at the 'Alankaran Parade' ceremony in Guwahati. The Home Minister is on a two-day visit to Assam.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.