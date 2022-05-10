Union Home Minister Amit Shah presents President's Colour to Assam Police for exemplary service

PTI May 10, 2022 12:30 IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah presents the prestigious President’s Colour to the Assam Police, in Guwahati, on May 10. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is also seen. | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on May 10 presented the President's Colour to the Assam Police for its exemplary service during the last 25 years. The flag is engraved with Assam's map, 36 stars representing the districts of the State, a one-horned rhino and the insignia of Assam Police with its motto. Assam is the 10th State in the country to receive the President's Colour, the highest honour given to any military or police unit in recognition of exceptional service rendered to the nation, both in peace and war. Mr. Shah bestowed the honour to the State police in the presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta at the 'Alankaran Parade' ceremony in Guwahati. The Home Minister is on a two-day visit to Assam.



