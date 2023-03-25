Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauds contribution of CRPF to internal security of nation

March 25, 2023 10:23 am | Updated 10:23 am IST - Jagdalpur

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on March 25, on the occasion of 84th CRPF Day, lauded the contributions of CRPF to the internal security of the nation and for carrying out the responsibility of safely conducting the democratic process.

During his address on the occasion of 84th CRPF Day, Mr. Shah said, "For the first time CRPF Day is being celebrated in a Naxalite area. CRPF has contributed to the internal security of the nation. The nation salutes women CRPF personnel. CRPF's contribution is significant."

He said that CRPF has shown its best during past elections in the country. CRPF has fought against Naxals and has brought them down in many areas of the country, he added. He further added, "Democracy can survive only if it is protected in a reliable manner. Along with other CAPFs, the contribution of CRPF is essential in the peaceful conduct of elections in the country."

ADVERTISEMENT

"For the past several elections, CRPF personnel have shouldered the responsibility of safely conducting our democratic process," he stated.

Mr. Shah on March 25 paid tribute to CRPF personnel in Chhattisgarh's Jagdalpur. Assembly elections will likely be held in Chhattisgarh by the end of this year for which BJP has picked up the pace to campaign for the upcoming polls.

On March 24, in a major success for the security forces involved in anti-Naxal operations in Chhattisgarh, 16 Maoists including two women surrendered in the Sukma region. The surrender came a day before Mr. Shah's visit to the Naxal-affected Bastar region of the state.

Many of the armed Maoists who surrendered were carrying bounties on their heads varying from ₹5 lakh to 8 lakh and two were identified as Chinta Gufa and Polampalli Tongpal who were active in different police station areas of the region.

According to the sources, Maoists are said to be impressed by the developmental works of the government and the construction of camps in the interior areas of the Sukma district.

All the Naxalites were involved in different major incidents and surrendered before the district police, CRPF's 74th Corps, 131st Corps, and 226th Corps deployed in the area.

Additional SP, Kiran Chavan and D. N. Yadav, Commandant CRPF 74th battalion confirmed the surrender.

On March 23, five Naxals were arrested and 4-5 were injured after an encounter broke out in the forests under the Konta Police Station area in Kottalendra.

ADVERTISEMENT