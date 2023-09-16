HamberMenu
NDA will win all 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar in 2024 polls, says Amit Shah

Amit Shah said NDA had secured 39 Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 elections in Bihar and will now look to "break all records" in next year’s polls by winning all the seats.

September 16, 2023 03:18 pm | Updated 03:18 pm IST - Jhanjharpur (Bihar)

PTI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a rally in Jhanjharpur, Bihar on September 16, 2023. Twitter/@AmitShah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a rally in Jhanjharpur, Bihar on September 16, 2023. Twitter/@AmitShah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday asserted the NDA will win all the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar in the 2024 general elections.

Addressing a rally at Jhanjharpur in Bihar's Madhubani district, the Home Minister said the NDA had secured 39 Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 elections in Bihar and will now look to "break all records" in next year’s polls by winning all the seats.

He said "We won 39 seats in 2019, this time round we will break all records and win all 40 seats." Mr. Shah said the law and order condition in Bihar was deteriorating every day and the "opportunistic alliance" will worsen the situation.

 

"The law and order situation in Bihar is deteriorating every day and the presence of the Mahagathbandhan will worsen the situation furthermore in the coming days," he said.

"If Modiji does not become the PM again, the entire ‘Seemanchal’ region will be full of 'ghuspaithiyas' (intruders)", Mr. Shah said at the rally.

The Home Minister said the Nitish-Lalu alliance is like a mixture of oil and water and "they can't remain intact for long." He claimed that the alliance had opposed the construction of Ram temple and did their best to stop its construction.

The Home Ministger said RJD chief Lalu Prasad and Bihar Chief Minister and JDU chief Nitish Kumar never wanted that Article 370 be removed from Kashmir.

"Lalu wants to make his son the Chief Minister and Nitish Kumar wants to become PM. But their wishes will never come true. Modiji will become PM in 2024," he added.

Mr. Shah also said it was because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the African Union was included in the G20.

