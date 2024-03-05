Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman distributes loans worth ₹1,348 crores in Bihar

March 05, 2024 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - Patna

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday inaugurated the Centre’s credit outreach programme by distributing loans worth ₹1,348 crore to 61,730 beneficiaries at Jai Prakash University’s Rajendra Stadium in Bihar’s Chhapra. The credit outreach programme is an initiative of the Ministry of Finance under which banks have been asked to reach out to every district of the country to provide loans to eligible individuals.

On this occasion, Ms. Sitharaman said that the country is now becoming economically prosperous, referring to India’s fifth global position in terms of economy. She added that the Narendra Modi government is making all efforts to bring it to the first position globally.

She also addressed the beneficiaries gathered at the stadium stressing that through the schemes, unemployed youth and women of the village would become economically prosperous.

“Now loans are being made easily available by the banks on the guarantee of the Modi government. ‘Jeevika Didi’ self-help groups are also making a lot of progress in Saran district. The ‘Drone Didi’ programme is also being run for upliftment of the women and soon they would be recognised as ‘Lakhipati Didi’. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done a lot of work for the empowerment of women,” Ms. Sitharaman said.

“The new Parliament building has been built and Modi ji also built the Panchayat Bhavan. Modi ji built toilets for women and also gave gas cylinders for cooking. The most commendable work Modi ji did was providing 33% reservation to women in Parliament as well as in the Assembly. No other government did this,” Ms. Sitharaman stated.

Union Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Giriraj Singh, Chhapra MP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Maharajganj MP Janardan Singh Sigriwal, SBI Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara, and senior officials of various leading banks were present in the programme.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha election, the BJP is leaving no stone unturned to lure the people by inaugurating government schemes and policies apart from distributing loans.

Last week, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary had announced that the Central government will inaugurate the projects worth ₹2 lakh crore in the next few days in Bihar either through virtual mode or in person.

On Saturday, Mr. Modi unveiled development projects worth more than ₹34,800 crore in Aurangabad and Begusarai district of Bihar.

Earlier in the day when she landed at Patna airport, Ms. Sitharaman lashed out Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad for his “no family” remark on Mr. Modi. She termed his statement as petty. She also suggested that dignity be maintained in politics.