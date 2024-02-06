Uniform Civil Code Bill tabled in Uttarakhand Assembly

February 06, 2024 12:29 pm | Updated 12:57 pm IST - Dehradun

The Uniform Civil Code (UCC) bill — which proposes uniform marriage, divorce, land, property and inheritance laws for all citizens irrespective of their religion in Uttarakhand — was tabled in the Assembly on February 6.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami presented the Bill in the House. In a symbolic gesture, he entered the Assembly with an original copy of the Constitution.

Treasury benches welcomed the tabling of the Bill with thumping of desks and chants of "Jai Sri Ram" and "Vande Mataram".

The Bill will now be debated in the Assembly before being passed.

Once it becomes an Act, Uttarakhand will become the first State in the country after Independence to adopt the UCC. It has been operational in Goa since the days of Portuguese rule.

Earlier, there were protests inside the House by Opposition members who said they were not given time to study the Bill’s provisions.

"It seems the government wants to pass the Bill without a debate in violation of the legislative traditions," Leader of Opposition Yashpal Arya said.

Slogans were also raised by the Opposition members who were pacified after Speaker Ritu Khanduri assured them that they would get enough time to study the Bill.

The ongoing Assembly session was convened especially for the passage of the UCC Bill.

Passing a legislation on the UCC will fulfil a major promise made by the BJP to the people of the State in the run-up to the 2022 Assembly poll, which saw the saffron party storm to power with a landslide victory for the second consecutive term.

Several BJP-ruled States in the country, including Gujarat and Assam, have expressed their keenness to follow the Uttarakhand UCC as a model.

