Unhappy Sikkim govt. ends 5-day working week

Earlier, it was a six-day week

Not happy with the performance of the employees, the Sikkim government has withdrawn the five-day working week system and declared that they will get holidays only on second and fourth Saturdays. The new system will be effective from April 1, according to a notification.

After coming to power in May last, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang introduced the five-day week for both the State government and the public sector units.

However, official sources said, the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha government was not happy with the performance of its employees despite providing them holidays on Saturdays.

Mar 11, 2020

