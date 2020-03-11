Unhappy Sikkim govt. ends 5-day working week

Not happy with the performance of the employees, the Sikkim government has withdrawn the five-day working week system and declared that they will get holidays only on second and fourth Saturdays. The new system will be effective from April 1, according to a notification.
After coming to power in May last, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang introduced the five-day week for both the State government and the public sector units.
Earlier, it was a six-day week.
However, official sources said, the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha government was not happy with the performance of its employees despite providing them holidays on Saturdays.
