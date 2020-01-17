Unhappy Congress asks BJP to introspect Sena MP’s remarks

Even as Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut withdrew his statement about former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi meeting gangster Karim Lala, the Maharashtra Congress said such remarks will not be tolerated in future.

“It, indeed, was a wrong statement and we will not tolerate such a statement. Nobody should make such a statement. Mr. Raut should also not make such a statement which criticises great personalities. But since he has withdrawn the statement, the matter is over for us,” said Maharashtra Congress president and State revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat.

“We are disappointed with the statement. We have spoken to the Chief Minister on the issue,” he added.

During an interview to the Lokmat media group at its award function in Pune on Wednesday, Mr. Raut said that “Indira Gandhi used to meet Karim Lala in Pydhonie (in south Mumbai).”

On Thursday, he withdrew his comment saying, “If someone feels my statement hurt Indira Gandhi’s image, or someone’s feelings, I take it back.”

“Kareem Lala was a leader of the Pathan community, he led an organisation called Pakhtun-e-Hind. It was in this capacity of the leader of Pathan community that he met several top leaders including Indira Gandhi. However, those who do not know the history of Mumbai, are twisting my statement,” said Mr. Raut. He added that he never shied away from praising Indira Gandhi as an iron lady who took decisions with an iron fist. “Surprisingly those who do not know the history of Indiraji are shouting at the top of their voice,” he said.

Earlier on Thursday, BJP leader and former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis also joined those who sought an explanation from the Congress and wondered whether the Congress was funded by Mumbai’s underworld.“Sanjay Raut has made a major expose about late PM Indira Gandhi. Why was she visiting Mumbai and whether the Congress was funded by the underworld of Mumbai? Was it the beginning of criminalisation of politics?” he queried.

Mr. Thorat slammed Mr. Fadnavis and said the latter met a notorious goon at his official residence Varshaand everyone has seen this. “Fadnavis who protected a goon like Munna Yadav by appointing him on corporation should not talk about criminalisation in politics,” said Mr. Thorat.

“Leader of the Opposition Devendra Fadnavis also should give up his habit of making a mountain of a mole. He should not try to insult Bharat Ratna late Indiraji Gandhi to make up for loss of face the BJP suffered for insulting Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj,” he said.