UNFPA signs pact with Jaipur university on population dynamics

June 13, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - JAIPUR

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Haridev Joshi University of Journalism and Mass Communication, Jaipur, to integrate population dynamics and gender concerns into the curriculum, which will facilitate a deeper understanding of the global challenges on these issues.

The MoU will also strengthen the agenda of Sustainable Development Goals in Rajasthan. UNFPA India Representative Andrea Wojnar and the university’s Vice-Chancellor Sudhi Rajiv signed the MoU at a ceremony organised at Dr. Radhakrishnan Shiksha Sankul here on Monday.

The key areas of cooperation outlined in the MoU included capacity building of media students and young journalists, developing the learning resources, collaboration on research projects and expanding the scope for collating the social development data.

‘Innovative step’

Ms. Wojnar said the pact would help cultivate a “more informed and inclusive” cohort capable of challenging societal norms and bringing the marginalised voices to the mainstream. “Integrating gender issues in the curriculum will be an innovative step which will influence the policymakers and speed up the process of change in the society,” she said.

Prof. Rajiv said the MoU would encourage debate on the population issues and help achieve the goals of demographic resilience. UNFPA Rajasthan head Deepesh Gupta and the university’s adjunct professor, Sanjay Sharma, were among those present.

