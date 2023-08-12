UNFPA project in Rajasthan for gender sensitivity gets support from experts

August 12, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - JAIPUR

A project of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) for gender sensitivity in Rajasthan has received support from the experts working for the elimination of customs promoting patriarchy. The four-month-long project aims at promoting gender equality and shaping public opinion to end gender-based discrimination.

The UNFPA has signed an agreement with Haridev Joshi University of Journalism (HJUJ), Jaipur, for capacity building of its students on the issues related to gender norms, sexual violence and human rights. A two-day workshop on gender sensitivity, attended by 40 journalism students, in Jaipur over the week-end highlighted the subject with the emphasis on creating a more equal and just society.

Gender experts from Population First, UNFPA and the Jaipur-based Lok Samvad Sansthan, who addressed the workshop, called upon the youngsters to play an active role in bringing about a change in the society’s attitude and behaviour. The speakers made a reference to the social norms and customs prevalent in Rajasthan pushing women to the margins.

Population First director A.L. Sharada said the trend of assumptions being made about the status of women often promoted the patriarchal mindset in the society, which could leave a negative impact on women, as they start considering themselves inferior. The desert State’s traditions of veil being forced on women and the control by men as a form of dominance have diluted the efforts to bring gender equality.

The Lok Samvad Sansthan’s secretary, Kalyan Singh Kothari, said the urbanisation and education among the youth in the State was gradually bringing a change, while the UNFPA’s youth and gender specialist, Trisha Pareek, laid emphasis on the aspect of human rights of women who were being denied equal opportunities.

HJUJ Vice-Chancellor Sudhi Rajiv said the introduction of gender sensitivity and equality in the university curriculum would make the youngsters aware of the significance of gender issues. The project will enable the youth to challenge the social norms promoting discrimination and gender disparity and play a meaningful role in women’s empowerment.

