‘Unfortunate that PM didn’t condole deaths’

Chandigarh

16 February 2021 00:00 IST

Farm laws imposed on farmers: Selja

Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja on Monday said that though hundreds of farmers had lost their lives during the ongoing agitation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had not even expressed a word of condolence which was unfortunate.

She was addressing a ‘kisan sammelan’ at Raduar in Yamunanagar against the Centre’s farm laws.

“Though no one had demanded these laws, the government under the guise of coronavirus, imposed these laws on the farmers and labourers to benefit their capitalist friends. Today, the entire world is seeing that farmers are sitting on the road. The government is saying that farmers are being tricked. The government may not see this, but it is the voice of the people,” she said.

“Farmers have been agitating in a peaceful manner for three months, but voice of the farmers is not being heard by this government. Wall has been erected in front of the farmers ... the voice of people is being suppressed,” she said.

Ms. Selja said people of Haryana had been suffering since the BJP government came to power.

Dal Khalsa demand

Meanwhile, Sikh radical outfit Dal Khalsa urged the farmer leaders to revive their ‘Parliament gherao’ programme if they want to stop the government’s onslaughts on protesting farmers.

Party leader Kanwar Pal Singh, addressing a motor cycle youth rally in Amritsar, said instead of letting the government and police to target and implicate youth and engineer defection in farmer unions, the farmer leaders should revive their postponed programme for ‘Parliament chalo’ and announce its next date as the budget session is under way.