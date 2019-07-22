UNESCO seeks report on conservation of Darjeeling Toy Train

UNESCO has asked the Indian Railways to submit a report by next February on the state of conservation of the Darjeeling Himalayan Railways (DHR) after the UN body found the trains and tracks of the world heritage site were suffering from “insufficient maintenance”.

UNESCO’s World Heritage Committee in a report, submitted in its 43rd session held in Baku, Republic of Azerbaijan, on June 30, said many of the station buildings which are identified as major attributes of the Outstanding Universal Value (OUV) have “lost original fabric and seriously deteriorated” since the inscription of the property on the World Heritage list in 1999 and its subsequent extensions in 2004 and 2008.