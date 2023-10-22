UNESCO plaques without Tagore triggers controversy at Visva Bharati University

October 22, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - Kolkata

A fresh controversy has erupted over putting up certain plaques at Visva Bharati University to mark the UNESCO’s heritage status to the Central university. The plaque, which has come up at several places in the University, has the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice-Chancellor Bidyut Chakrabarty, but does not have any mention of Rabindranath Tagore, who founded Visva Bharati university.

The development has triggered criticism not only from a section of faculty members but also from leaders of the Trinamool Congress leadership. The plaques on white marble which says UNESCO Inscribed “World Heritage Site” and has the name of Mr. Modi as ‘Acharya ( Chancellor)’ and Mr. Chakrabarty as ‘Upacharya (Vice-Chancellor)’.

“UNESCO specifically said they are honouring Rabindranath Tagore and his unique legacy by declaring Santiniketan as a World Heritage Site. A megalomaniac V-C and his boss seem to think UNESCO is honouring them!!,” Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha member Jawhar Sircar said.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Visva Bharati spokesperson, three such plaques have been installed in the University premises. On September 17, Santiniketan, a town set up by Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore was inscribed in UNESCO World Heritage Site.

UNESCO also credits “renowned poet and philosopher Rabindranath Tagore” for establishment of Santiniketan which is distinct from the “prevailing British colonial architectural orientations of the early 20th century and of European modernism”, and represents approaches toward a pan-Asian modernity.

West Bengal BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said that the relation between Tagore and Visva Bharati need not be announced and some people are raising irrelevant questions.

The development comes at a time when the University administration is at loggerheads with a section of faculty members and there are legal battles fought before courts. In a recent development, the Calcutta High Court had made scathing remarks against the Vice-Chancellor even going to the extent of calling for his removal.

The Central university administration is embroiled in a legal tussle with Nobel laureate Amartya Sen accusing that a portion of land on which the economist’s ancestral house is built was illegally occupied.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT