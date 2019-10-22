Unemployment, slowdown on minds of Gurgaon voters

Though the ruling BJP carried out a high-octane poll campaign focusing on dilution of Article 370, National Register of Citizens and Balakot air strikes, issues such as unemployment, economic slowdown, infrastructure, corruption and inflation took precedence over nationalism for voters in the Millennium City during the Assembly elections on Monday.

“I closely followed the election campaign over the past two weeks but did not find the issues raised by the BJP relevant. Unemployment is my biggest concern. It is getting increasingly difficult for the youth to find jobs,” said Abheek Vishwas, 27, a software engineer with HCL. He cast his vote at a polling booth in DAV Public School.

For 57-year-old Deen Dayal, who works at a private firm, a decent job for his son remains his biggest concern. “My son has done many courses, including in computers, but he could not find a job. He is 27,” said Mr. Dayal, who along with his wife and a teenage daughter cast his vote at Dhronacharya Government College in Old City.

Dwindling incomes

For Raju, a bouncer at Sahara Mall, and his wife Lipi, their dwindling incomes and inflation were the major issues. “[Narendra] Modi is good at the Centre, but it should be Congress in the State,” said Mr. Raju, a resident of Rajiv Nagar in Gurgaon Assembly constituency, where BJP’s Sudhir Kumar is locked in a fierce electoral battle with Independent Mohit Grover, a Punjabi.

Growing religious intolerance and inflation were the major poll issues for elderly couple Karan Dagar and his wife Daya. “Religious intolerance has grown over the years. It is not good for the social fabric of the country. Inflation is also on the rise,” said Ms. Dagar, 72.

Centre and State

Yogendra, a businessman in Rajiv Nagar, said that if the same party ruled the State and the Centre it would lead to better co-ordination and development. “If there are different governments, the situation will be akin to Delhi where the Aam Aadmi Party keeps complaining that the BJP does not allow it to work,” said Mr. Yogendra.

Satisfied with the work done by the present regime, Balaji, a software engineer with an automotive firm in Manesar, said: “The development work can be seen all around. New flyovers and underpasses have been constructed. A city bus service has now been started to Manesar. It is such a big relief for me. I voted for the continuity of the good work done,” said Mr. Balaji, a resident of Sector 15 Part-II.

S.K. Jain, a resident of Sector 14, was, however, not satisfied with the development work in the city.

Despite being the highest contributor to the State exchequer the city lacks basic infrastructure, said Mr. Jain, a State Bank of India employee. He said that traffic and pollution were his major concerns.

IT freelancer Nidhi, also a Sector 14 resident, said that she voted against corruption and economic slowdown.