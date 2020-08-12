Unemployment rate in Bengal reduced by 40%: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday claimed that the unemployment rate in the state has been reduced by 40% at a time when the country is witnessing an all time high of 24% joblesssness.
Moreover one lakh unemployed youths in the state will be provided with soft loans and subsidies to become self reliant under the government’s ‘Karma Sathi Prakapla’, she said on International Youth Day.
“Today is #InternationalYouthDay. #GoWB is committed to empowering the youth. A new scheme ‘Karma Sathi Prakalpa was launched by #Bengal Govt. One lakh unemployed youth will be provided soft loans and subsidies to make them self-reliant,” she tweeted.
“When the unemployment rate in India is at an all-time high of 24%, unemployment rate in #Bengal reduced by 40%,” she added.
Ms. Banerjee said she is hopeful that like in the past, the hardworking and talented youth of Bengal will lead the country to a bright future.
“We are proud of our youth. They are the future. The new generation will take our nation forward. The youth are talented, skilful, hardworking. Their dreams of today will become a reality tomorrow,” she added.
International Youth Day is observed around the world on this day to highlight issues impacting the youth around the globe.
