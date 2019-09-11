Unemployment data incorrect, no one losing jobs, says Nityanand Rai

Amid reports of growing unemployment and a hobbling economy, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Tuesday said unemployment figures were incorrect and no one was losing jobs.

Speaking to reporters in Bhopal, he said, “The infrastructure is improving, big companies are investing in various sectors, agricultural production has improved and crores of people are taking loans under the MUDRA scheme. This shows employment is increasing.”

Asserting that the country was on the path towards becoming a five trillion-dollar economy, he said, “There are some areas that need to be worked on and the government is making efforts to improve the situation. The country’s economy is strong and will continue to be.”

Chandrayaan-2 success

As for the Chandrayaan-2 mission, he said, everyone was praising its success. “While all the other countries have focused on the north pole of the moon, India tried to land its lander near the south pole. Just when lander Vikram was 2.1 km away from the surface, it lost connection and there were hurdles in communication.”

Despite this, he added, that the orbiter was continuing to send signals back and would provide several photographs of the moon and new information. “Our scientists, with readiness and precision, have tried their best for the success of Chandrayaan-2.”

As regards the Centre’s decision to reopen investigations in seven anti-Sikh riot cases, one allegedly involving Chief Minister Kamal Nath, Mr. Rai said: “People who are not accused, must not be scared. The SIT will do its own investigation.”

On a query whether the Centre would do anything about the States, including Madhya Pradesh, that have refused to implement the new Motor Vehicles Act, he appealed to them to implement it for the sake of people’s safety. “You may have noticed the number of fines in the past two-three days have come down. This is because people are understanding it is for their safety. It is not about the Centre or the States, but about everyone’s safety,” he said.

Stating that the dilution of Article 370 had strengthened the country’s unity, he said, “In the name of progress, several crores of rupees were sent to Jammu and Kashmir, yet it stayed away from development. Now, it’s united with the mainstream India and will not face terrorism anymore.”