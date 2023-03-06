Unemployment allowance figures prominently in pre-election Chhattisgarh Budget

March 06, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - Raipur

In its pre-election Budget, the Bhupesh Baghel government in Chhattisgarh on Monday announced that it would provide ₹2,500 monthly allowance to educated unemployed youth in the State.

Presenting the ₹1,21,500-crore deficit Budget in the Assembly — in which the maximum share [₹19,489 crore] has been provisioned for the School Education department — Mr. Baghel also announced new 101 Swami Atmanand English Medium Schools.

While the focus on rural areas is apparent with Panchayat and Rural Development, and Agriculture departments cornering over ₹ 20,000 crore between them, several urban infrastructure projects — including a light metro service connecting Nava Raipur and Durg — have also been announced.

The honorarium for Anganwadi workers, home guard personnel and others such as gram patels and cooks under the mid-day meal scheme and sanitation workers in government schools has been increased. With elections scheduled a few months away, the government hasn’t introduced any new tax proposal for 2023-24 in its last Budget of the outgoing Assembly.

“A new scheme to give allowance to the unemployed will be launched. Under the scheme, unemployed youth in the age group of 18 to 35 who passed Class 12, and with an annual family income of less than ₹2.50 lakh, will be given an allowance of ₹2,500 per month,” Mr. Baghel said in his budget speech.

An amount of ₹250 crore has been allocated for the unemployment allowance, one of the key poll promise made by the Congress before the 2018 Assembly polls.

Plenary resolutions

The government’s announcements of increasing the scholarship to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and Other Backward Class students studying in hostels-ashrams and Prayas schools from ₹1,000 per month to ₹1,500 per month, and expanding the Rajiv Gandhi Grameen Bhoomiheen Krishi Mazdoor Nyay Yojana to the rural areas as well as to the Nagar Panchayat areas, are in tune with some of the resolutions adopted during the AICC’s 85th plenary session held in Nava Raipur recently.

A provision of ₹3,238 crore has been made under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural). A debate on the eligible beneficiaries being denied homes under the said scheme has been raging on since senior Minister T.S. Singh Deo resigned from the Panchayati Raj portfolio last year saying that nearly eight lakh houses meant for rural poor could not be constructed during this government’s tenure. The Opposition BJP that is trying to galvanise support through a “ Mor Aawaas Mor Adhikaar ( My house my right in Chhattisgarhi)” campaign over the past couple of months claims the number of beneficiaries who were denied housing is 16 lakh, and accuses that the State failed to provide its share.

While the Chief Minister said that the Budget for 2023-24 was presented with a motto of “ Gadhbo Nava Chhattisgarh” (creating a new Chhattisgarh) with agricultural and rural economy in mind, the BJP dismissed it as disappointing.

“The government should clarify which ‘one month’ unemployment allowance does this government want to give to 10 lakh youths from just ₹250 crore in the election year. There are 19 lakh registered youth in the State and the Congress in its manifesto had talked about giving unemployment allowance of ₹2,500 per month to 10 lakh youth. This would need ₹3,000 crore to be spent every year and in today’s budget only ₹250 crore has been fixed for two years. Through this, unemployment allowance can only be given only for one month,” said former Chief Minister Raman Singh of the BJP.