Undo Aug. 5 decisions to prevent Afghanistan spillover in J&K, says MP

Srinagar

27 August 2021 02:42 IST

He made the statement during an MEA briefing for MPs.

National Conference (NC) Member of Parliament Hasnain Masoodi has asked the Centre to undo the August 5 decisions in order to ward off a fallout of the change of guard in Afghanistan in the region, particularly J&K and Ladakh.

“To ensure that the anticipated spillover doesn’t play out in a manner that affects peace and stability in the region, the Government of India (GoI) must restore the August 4, 2019 position to ease out the situation and generate goodwill among the populace of J&K. The geopolitical shift that the takeover of Afghanistan has occasioned will not touch India if timely correctives are taken vis-à-vis J&K, Ladakh,” MP Masoodi said.

He made the statement during the MEA briefing on Afghanistan for MPs.

Advertising

Advertising

“I shared the concerns of the Parliament members about the fallout of the changing situation of Afghanistan in the region, particularly J&K and Ladakh. The need of the hour is for playing a more assertive and proactive role in order to protect India’s interests,” the MP said.

Mr. Masoodi has also expressed “dissatisfaction at the wait and watch policy of the government”.

He said the policy limbo, which New Delhi was in, was fraught with serious ramifications for the entire region.

Mr. Masoodi’s remarks come days after former Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti, in her public speech, drew parallels between Afghanistan and Kashmir, saying “the only way forward is dialogue, as one could see even mighty Americans fleeing Afghanistan”.