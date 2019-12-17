Undertrial shot dead inside courtroom in U.P.’s Bijnor

An undertrial accused of murder was shot dead inside a courtroom in Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh by three persons, police said on Tuesday.

All three accused were nabbed by the police while they tried to flee the scene.

The SP of Bijnor said the three persons shot the undertrial, Shahnawaz Ansari, inside the courtroom of the Chief Judicial Magistrate during a hearing.

Double murder case

Ansari was brought to the court by Delhi police for a hearing in a double murder case in which he was the main accused. Around six months ago, BSP leader Haji Ehsan Khan and his nephew were murdered in the Najibabad area of Bijnor, said Mr. Tyagi.

The main accused in the murder of Ehsan Khan, Ansari had surrendered in the case in Delhi, the SP said.

He was allegedly shot by Ehsan Khan’s son and his two friends, said Mr. Tyagi.

“All three accused were chased by the police and arrested from the scene,” he said.

A policeman and a court clerk were also injured in the firing, said the SP. It is being investigated how many rounds the accused fired.