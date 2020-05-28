Other States

Undertrial found dead in Taloja jail

An undertrial at Taloja jail was found dead in the toilet attached to his cell on Wednesday. Balu Gadsinge (33) was in the jail since 2019 in connection with four separate cases.

He was arrested for two murder cases by the Beed police and was in Kalyan jail till last year.

“He had created some trouble in the jail and was booked twice under Section 353 of the IPC (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty). There were a total of four cases against Gadsinge. Since he was a trouble maker, he was lodged in a separate cell. On Wednesday morning when our guard went for regular rounds, he did not find Gadsinge and started looking for him and found the body in the toilet,” said Kaustubh Kurlekar, Superintendent of Taloja jail.

The jail personnel informed Kharghar police who registered a case of accidental death and the body handed over to JJ Hospital. “The reason behind his step is not clear. It could be because his family members, including his wife, had broken ties with him. He must have been tense because of the murder cases,” an officer from Kharghar police station said.

His relative who stays in Kalyan has been informed.

