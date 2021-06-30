Undertrial found dead at Agra jail

Image for representation.

GHAZIABAD

30 June 2021 11:27 IST

Authorities suspect he ended his life but kin say he was murdered

A 25-year-old undertrial was on June 28 found dead in the barracks at an Agra jail.

While jail authorities suspect Yogesh Kumar, accused of gang rape and robbery, ended his life, his family members claim he was murdered as injuries marks were present on his body.

“The reason behind Yogesh ending his life is yet to be ascertained. A judicial inquiry is under way,” said P.D. Salonia, Agra District Jail Superintendent. He said senior officials had conducted a spot inspection and a forensic team had collected evidence.

Sources said the body was found tied to a locked gate of the barracks. It was recovered by a warder during a routine check around 7 p.m.

According to police, Yogesh, a resident of Etmadpur area of Agra, was sent to jail on April 2 in connection with a robbery and gang-rape case after two other arrested accused in the case named him. The stick used in the assault and the looted money were said to be recovered from his house.

A cousin of the deceased said when they received the body it had injury marks and that Yogesh had earlier complained he was beaten up inside the jail.

(Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini Society for Mental Health, Telephone: 011-40769002, Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-7.30 p.m.)