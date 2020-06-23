Under Modi, country had bridged the gap with northeast: Nadda

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday virtually kicked off its campaign for the 2021 Assembly election in Assam with a digital rally in Guwahati.
Addressing the Jan Samvad virtual rally, BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda said the country has under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership bridged six decades of gap with the northeastern region in “just six years”. He also outlined the success of the BJP in dealing with insurgency in the region highlighted by the signing of the Bodo Peace Accord.
Mr. Nadda began his address by paying homage to the 20 soldiers who lost their lives in the violent clash with the Chinese People’s Liberation Army a week ago.
He lauded the “undying spirit of the corona warriors”, claiming that the country has emerged stronger from the pandemic.
“We were not producing personal protective equipment (PPE) when the virus struck, but 4 lakh PPE kits are being produced daily today,” the BJP chief said, adding that testing has increased from 1,500 to 1.5 lakh samples per day.
Mr. Nadda had earlier addressed virtual rallies for Kerala, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana.
