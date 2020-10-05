Under housearrest, claimspoet’s daughter

Poet Munawwar Rana’s daughter claimed on Monday that she has been put under house arrest after she tried to put up posters against the alleged gang rape of a woman in Hathras, but the police disputed the charge.

“The CM had directed to put up posters of those involved in crime against women at public places. I have some posters on Hathras incident. These posters are to be put near Clock Tower and other areas but police put me under house arrest on Sunday,” Sumaiyya Rana said.

“On Sunday, from 7 p.m. till 2.30 a.m., police force was deputed outside my apartment and I was stopped from coming out. On Monday also, some policemen were deployed and they were directed that I should not move out (of the residence),” she claimed.