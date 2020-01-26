Under-construction roof collapses at Bhubaneswar airport; one dead

The roof of a massive under-construction building collapsed at Biju Patnaik International Airport leaving one person dead here on Friday night.

The building would have linked Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 of the airport.

The incident took place when concreting of the roof was carried out around 11.30 p.m. on Friday. The worker, identified as Antaryami Guru, died while another person, Nabakishore Swain, sustained critical injuries.

About 20 labourers deployed at the construction site escaped with minor injuries.

NDRF, ODRF deployed

Disaster response forces including the NDRF and the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force personnel were immediately pressed into service.

Even a dog squad of the NDRF has been engaged to trace any persons trapped under the frame of the 10,000-sq ft roof.

The flight operation was, however, not affected by the roof collapse.

Probe ordered

The incident would be thoroughly investigated, Bhubaneswar Deputy Commissioner of Police Anup Kumar Sahoo said here on Saturday.

A case has been registered with Airfield Police Station of the city against Dillip Construction, the agency which was awarded the construction contract.

The ₹56-crore project started about three months ago.

According to the BPIA authority, all technical aspects will be probed to find out any substandard work or safety lapses in the construction.

Meanwhile, Dillip Khatei, head of the construction company, Asish Sarkar, assistant general manager of BPIA, and two engineers, Abhilash Sarkar and Gouram Ray, have been arrested in connection with the roof collapse.