Under Construction bridge collapses in Bihar’s Bhagalpur

June 04, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - Bhagalpur (Bihar)

The 206-metre-long bridge had developed cracks and the front part collapsed in the Ganga

The Hindu Bureau

Photo made from video shows an under-construction bridge collapsing in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district on June 4, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Part of the ₹1,717 crore under-construction Aguwani-Sultanganj bridge in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district collapsed in the Ganga River on June 4. The moment when the bridge collapsed was caught on video by locals.

No casualty was reported in the incident.

As per information, the 206-metre-long bridge had developed cracks. The front part of the bridge between pillar no 2 and 3 collapsed.

The Opposition BJP leaders slammed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the incident and demanded his resignation.

A similar incident of bridge collapse happened last year as well. A portion of a bridge that was built across the Burhi Gandak River in Sahebpur Kamal of Bihar's Begusarai district collapsed and fell into the river, but no casualty was reported.

