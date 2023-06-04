HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Under Construction bridge collapses in Bihar’s Bhagalpur

The 206-metre-long bridge had developed cracks and the front part collapsed in the Ganga River

June 04, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - Bhagalpur (Bihar)

The Hindu Bureau
An under-construction bridge collapsed, in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district on June 4, 2023.

An under-construction bridge collapsed, in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district on June 4, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Part of the ₹1,717 crore under-construction Aguwani-Sultanganj bridge in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district collapsed in the Ganga River on June 4. The moment when the bridge collapsed was caught on video by locals.

No casualty was reported in the incident.

As per information, the 206-metre-long bridge had developed cracks. The front part of the bridge between pillar no 2 and 3 collapsed.

The Opposition BJP leaders slammed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the incident and demanded his resignation.

A similar incident of bridge collapse happened last year as well. A portion of a bridge that was built across the Burhi Gandak River in Sahebpur Kamal of Bihar's Begusarai district collapsed and fell into the river, but no casualty was reported.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.