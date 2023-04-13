Under Congress government, Bastar has become brand for arts, says Priyanka Gandhi

April 13, 2023 04:57 pm | Updated 04:57 pm IST - Jagdalpur (Chhattisgarh)

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on April 13, 2023 said that under her party's government, the Bastar region of Chhattisgarh, known earlier for Naxalite violence, has transformed into a brand for arts and other products.

The Bhupesh Baghel-led government has worked to make people of the State, particularly women, self-reliant, she said, speaking at an event at Jagdalpur.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) did nothing during its 15-year rule in Chhattisgarh except indulging in corruption, looting people and ignoring their pain, she said.

Fear, hunger and corruption prevailed during the BJP rule, she alleged.