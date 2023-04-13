ADVERTISEMENT

Under Congress government, Bastar has become brand for arts, says Priyanka Gandhi

April 13, 2023 04:57 pm | Updated 04:57 pm IST - Jagdalpur (Chhattisgarh)

BJP did nothing during its 15-year rule in Chhattisgarh except indulging in corruption, looting people and ignoring their pain, she said.

PTI

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel receives Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on her arrival in Chhattisgarh on April 13, 2023 | Photo Credit: PTI

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on April 13, 2023 said that under her party's government, the Bastar region of Chhattisgarh, known earlier for Naxalite violence, has transformed into a brand for arts and other products.

The Bhupesh Baghel-led government has worked to make people of the State, particularly women, self-reliant, she said, speaking at an event at Jagdalpur.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) did nothing during its 15-year rule in Chhattisgarh except indulging in corruption, looting people and ignoring their pain, she said.

Fear, hunger and corruption prevailed during the BJP rule, she alleged.

