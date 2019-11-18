Uncertainty looms large as Sharad Pawar set to meet Sonia Gandhi

The uncertainty over who will form the government in Maharashtra looms large with all eyes now set on the meeting between Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar in Delhi on Monday.

Other senior leaders of both parties are likely to reach Delhi on Monday and Tuesday as the talks between the party chiefs are likely to stretch for more than a day. The meeting in Delhi is likely to finalise the fate of the State’s political situation, and whether a Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP government will take shape for the first time.

“Our president Sharad Pawarji will meet Congress president Soniaji Gandhi in Delhi on Monday. We held a core committee meeting and decided to plan our next move only after discussions with the Congress, as we fought the election together. Other party leaders will meet on Tuesday, and a decision on forming a government will be announced soon,” the NCP’s chief spokesperson Nawab Malik said.

The Congress, meanwhile, is silent on the possible outcome of the meeting as the State leadership has been kept out of the loop on the developments in Delhi. “We are yet to get a clear picture from our high command. Yes, there is still a bit of uncertainty. But we are hopeful that a positive picture will emerge after the meeting between the presidents of both the parties,” a Congress leader said on the condition of anonymity. “We have presented our side to Soniaji and requested her that this opportunity should be taken up. But everything depends on her,” he said.

The Congress is reportedly divided on whether to align with the Sena, uneasy with its anti-migrant and Hindutva ideology. Leaders of the Sena, Congress and NCP have drawn up a common minimum programme and sent the draft to their respective top leaders for approval.

Meanwhile, Swabhimani Paksha chief and farmers’ leader Raju Shetti, who met Mr. Pawar ahead of the NCP core committee meeting in Pune on Sunday, said his party would support the ‘Maha Shiv Aghadi’ (Congress-NCP-Sena grand coalition). “Our fight is for farmers, and the BJP has time and again proved itself to be against their interests… we will be supporting any coalition which keeps the BJP out of power,” Mr. Shetti said.

(With inputs from Shoumojit Banerjee)