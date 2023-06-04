UN Secretary-General Guterres deeply saddened by loss of life and injury in Odisha train accident

June 04, 2023 11:42 am | Updated 11:42 am IST - United Nations

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed sadness at the loss of lives in the tragic train accident in Odisha that has killed over 280 people and injured hundreds more.

The crash in Odisha's Balasore district involving three trains is one of the worst rail accidents in India in nearly three decades.

The accident on June 2 left at least 288 people dead and over 1,100 injured.

“The Secretary-General is deeply saddened by the loss of life and injury in a train accident in Odisha, India,” a statement issued by the spokesperson for the Secretary-General, Stephane Dujarric, said on June 3.

Mr. Guterres extended his deep condolences to the families of the victims, as well as the people and Government of India. He wished a swift and full recovery to those who were injured, the statement added.

A look at how the accident took place in Odisha on the evening of June 2, 2023, according to a Railways statement: Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express (12841) took a wrong track instead of the main line at the Bahanaga Bazaar station in Balasore district of Odisha and crashed into a goods train stationed there Coromandel Express was going at full speed as it was not supposed to stop at the station. In the impact, 21 coaches derailed and three of them jumped onto an adjacent track, through which the Yeshwantpur- Howrah Express (12864) was travelling at the same time The two rearmost coaches of the Yeshwantpur-Howrah Express also derailed

UN General Assembly President Csaba Korosi had also condoled the tragic train crash, saying he is “deeply saddened to hear the news of the train crash in Odisha, India.”

Mr. Korosi said that his thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families and with the emergency services.

“Heartfelt condolences to the people and the Government of India,” the President of the 77th session of the General Assembly had earlier tweeted.

United Nations Development Programme Administrator Achim Steiner also said in a tweet that he is following news reports about the tragic accident in Odisha "with a heavy heart.”

Extending condolences to the families who have lost loved ones, Mr. Steiner said “Our thoughts are with them while wishing the many injured a speedy recovery.”

Prime Minister, Railway Minister visit accident site

The toll in the June 2 evening train accident at Bahanaga Bazar railway station of Odisha’s Balasore district rose sharply to 288 on Saturday, while 1,091 injured persons have been provided medical assistance. Of the injured, 56 were stated to be grievously wounded.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik visited the spot to take stock of the accident — dubbed as one of the most tragic accidents in the country.

“I took stock of the situation at the site of the tragedy in Odisha. Words can’t capture my deep sorrow. We stand committed to providing all possible assistance to those affected. I laud all those working round the clock, on the ground and helping out in relief work,” Mr. Modi tweeted after his visit to the accident site.

“All types of investigation have been ordered into the incident. Whoever will be found guilty will be given stringent punishment and will not be spared,” the PM announced.

“We will learn from the incident and will strengthen our system, keeping the citizens’ safety the priority,” he said.

Mr. Modi appreciated the Odisha government and its officials for extending all assistance to the accident victims.

(With inputs from PTI)