UN-Habitat grant for Jaipur civic body

Ahead of the municipal elections in Rajasthan, the UN-Habitat has released a grant of ₹10 crore to the Jaipur Municipal Corporation for environmental protection through innovative steps in the urban local body. The corporation will also conduct a fresh survey of properties in the capital city for assessment of urban development and house taxes.

A delegation of UN-Habitat’s representatives met Jaipur Mayor Vishnu Lata and Commissioner Vijay Pal Singh here over the weekend to discuss the measures for improving health standards and quality of life of people of the city.

Mr. Lata said the civic body would utilise the grant for strengthening of sewerage network in the city.

The project’s nodal officer, Rajiv Garg, said the grant would also be utilised for sewage water treatment. The water cleaned through the process will be supplied to the farmers on the outskirts of Jaipur for growing fruits and vegetables.

The delegation’s members included Herman Pienaar, William Walve, Shurti Rajagopalan and Pooja Verma. The group also met the officers of Jaipur Smart City Limited, Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation and Jaipur Police.

As part of the revenue generation plans, the Municipal Corporation will undertake a fresh survey of properties to get real time data of their liability to pay urban development and housing taxes.

After the previous survey conducted in 2005-06, the number of such residential and commercial buildings in the city is estimated to have increased to 1.32 lakh.

The elections to 49 urban local bodies across the State will take place on November 16.

Since the State government has decided to create additional municipal corporations in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota in view of their increasing population, elections to the civic bodies in these three cities will be held after six months.