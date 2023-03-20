ADVERTISEMENT

Umesh Pal murder case | Prayagraj authorities begin demolishing house of accused

March 20, 2023 03:42 pm | Updated 03:42 pm IST - Prayagraj

A team reached Rasoolabad around noon and vacated Mohammad Ghulam's house before beginning the demolition process

PTI

Prayagraj Development Authority bulldozer demolishes properties of Mohammad Gulam, an accused in Umesh Pal murder case, in Prayagraj, on March 20, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Prayagraj Development Authority on March 20 began bulldozing the house of Mohammad Ghulam, an accused in the Umesh Pal murder case.

A team reached Rasoolabad around noon and vacated Mohammad Ghulam's house before beginning the demolition process.

Prayagraj Development Authority officials said the construction was "unthaorised".

Mr. Ghulam is among the five accused on whom the Uttar Pradesh Police has announced a cash reward of ₹5 lakh. The other four accused in the case are former MP Atiq Ahmed's son Asad, Arman, Guddu and Sabir.

On March 13, the Uttar Pradesh Police had increased the reward for anyone providing information leading to the arrest of five accused, including former MP Atiq Ahmed's son Asad, in the Umesh Pal murder case from ₹2.5 lakh to ₹5 lakh.

Umesh Pal, the key witness in the BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case, and his police security guard Sandeep Nishad were shot dead outside his home in Prayagraj's Dhoomanganj on February 24.

Based on a complaint lodged by Umesh Pal's wife Jaya Pal, a case was registered at Dhoomanganj police station against Atiq Ahmed, his brother Ashraf, wife Shaista Parveen, two sons, aides Guddu Muslim and Ghulam, and nine others.

Two men allegedly linked to Umesh Pal's murder — Arbaaz and Vijay Chowdhary alias Usman — were killed in encounters with the police on February 27 and March 6 respectively.

Atiq Ahmed is currently lodged in a Gujarat jail.

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh

