Umesh Pal murder case | Another accused killed in encounter

March 06, 2023 08:37 am | Updated 08:38 am IST - Prayagraj (UP)

Umesh Pal was the key witness in the former BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case

PTI

Police officers at the spot where Arbaaz, suspect in Umesh Pal’s killing, was killed in an encounter, in Prayagraj. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Vijay alias Usman, an accused in the Umesh Pal murder case, was shot dead by a Prayagraj police team in an encounter in Prayagraj in the early hours of Monday, officials said.

Dhumanganj Station House Officer (SHO) Rajesh Kumar Maurya said the encounter took place in Kaundhiyara police station area around 5.30 a.m.

He said Usman was involved in the shooting of Umesh Pal and two other policemen on February 24.

Umesh Pal, the key witness in the former BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case, and his police security guards Sandeep Nishad and Raghvendra Singh were shot on February 24 outside his home in the Dhoomanganj area.

While Pal died on the same day, the security personnel died later during treatment.

A couple of days later, Arbaaz, who allegedly drove the SUV of the assailants, was killed in an encounter with the police in Prayagraj.

