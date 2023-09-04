HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Uma Bharti versus BJP again in Madhya Pradesh: This time over no invitation to outreach programme

The party insiders had acknowledged on both occasions that despite being a marginal player in the State otherwise, given her hold on the Lodhi caste voters and the Bundelkhand region, it could not antagonise her

September 04, 2023 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - RAIPUR

Shubhomoy Sikdar
Shubhomoy Sikdar
BJP leader Uma Bharti. File.

BJP leader Uma Bharti. File. | Photo Credit: A.M. FARUQUI

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Uma Bharti has yet again expressed her displeasure against the BJP,  this time on the issue of not being invited to the party’s ongoing outreach event, the Jan Aashirwad Yatras. 

Speaking to journalists on Sunday, Ms. Bharti reminded the BJP about her contributions for the party and said that it should have at least completed the formality of inviting her. She also said that if [Union Minister] Jyotiraditya Scindia helped the party form a government in 2020, she had too had delivered a win in 2003. 

On Monday, in a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), she wrote that even if she was invited, she would not go to [any of the five] the yatras or the concluding event [in Bhopal] on September 25. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the Bhopal event in which all the yatras will culminate. 

The former Chief Minister also contradicted a report that she had handed a list of candidates to State party president V.D. Sharma whom she wanted the BJP to field in the elections but said that he had held discussions and some of those names had also been discussed. 

Speaking to a TV channel later, she said that it was the party’s Central leadership and not Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who were responsible for not inviting her. In her posts on X (former Twitter) too she wrote that she respected Mr. Chouhan and would campaign for him. 

While Ms. Bharti has targeted Mr. Chouhan and her own party in the past, two recent developments in which a relative and close aide of her was inducted in Mr. Chouhan’s cabinet while another was named as a candidate for the elections scheduled later this year.

The party insiders had acknowledged on both occasions that despite being a marginal player in the State otherwise, given her hold on the Lodhi caste voters and the Bundelkhand region, it could not antagonise her in what is expected to be a closely contested elections. 

Ms. Bharti, however, wrote that she would never harm the party as she was one of those who had nurtured it with “blood and sweat”.

Related Topics

Bharatiya Janata Party / Madhya Pradesh

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.