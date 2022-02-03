Ultras abduct two construction workers in Arunachal Pradesh

Guwahati

03 February 2022 06:17 IST

Suspected members of the NSCN (Khaplang-Yung Aung) released a third captive who turned out to be a local

Suspected members of the extremist National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khaplang-Yung Aung) have abducted two construction workers from Arunachal Pradesh, the police said.

Another person the extremists had abducted on Tuesday evening was released hours later as he turned out to be a local man.

Advertising

Advertising

The police said the extremists took the trio captive at gunpoint from the campsite of construction of the Pumao-Langkhow road in Arunachal Pradesh’s Longding district. They were taken to the adjoining Mon district of Nagaland bordering Myanmar, where the NSCN (K-YA) is based.

The extremists released Bangphua Wangpan, who is from a village in Longding. The other two – Hiren Koch and Ramasish Mahato – are from Assam and West Bengal.

“An operation has been launched along the Arunachal-Nagaland border in coordination with the army to rescue the captives,” a Longding police officer said.

Various factions of the NSCN have been active in the Longding, Tirap and Changlang districts of Arunachal Pradesh for more than two decades. They have often resorted to extortion and abduction for ransom, the police said.