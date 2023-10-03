ULFA(I) executes two senior members

October 03, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The outlawed United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) executed two of its senior members, including a woman, for allegedly carrying out activities against the extremist group.

Lachit Hazarika alias ‘Brigadier’ Salim and Nayanmoni Chetia alias Bornali were given capital punishment on September 20, a statement issued by the outfit’s publicity secretary, ‘captain’ Rumel Asom said on Tuesday.

The Paresh Baruah-led ULFA(I) prescribed execution of the duo on September 18 for “more than 17 offences” including spying for Indian armed forces, blackmailing, trying to split the organisation, and destroying firearms, radio sets, and other assets of the organisation.

The two were given ample opportunities to mend their ways, the ULFA(I) statement said.

Salim was known to have been close to Baruah and had joined the outfit in the 1990s while Bornali, a boxer from eastern Assam’s Tinsukia district, signed up in 2021.

Two ULFA(I) fighters identified as Monjit Gogoi and Ruhini Gogoi had told the Assam Rifles during interrogation on Sunday that their organisation had executed Salim and Bornali.

A combined team of the Assam Rifles and Arunachal Pradesh Police caught the two ULFA(I) men with arms and ammunition in the Tirap district on Sunday.

