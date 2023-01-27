ADVERTISEMENT

ULFA, the last hurdle on path to peace: Assam CM

January 27, 2023 02:06 am | Updated 02:06 am IST - GUWAHATI

Assam today is not what it was 30 years ago when the outfit engaged in armed struggle, he said at an event to mark the 74th Republic Day

The Hindu Bureau

GUWAHATI

The United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) faction led by its military chief Paresh Baruah was the last hurdle in the government’s efforts to ensure complete peace in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday.

The faction calls itself ULFA (Independent) or ULFA (I).

Speaking at an event in Guwahati to mark the 74th Republic Day, he appealed to the extremist group to join the mainstream for “Assam to become an island of peace”.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Sarma said the situation in Assam today had vastly improved from what it was 30 years ago when Mr. Baruah had chosen the path of armed struggle.

“I don’t question anyone’s patriotism but the new generation has the right to get a peaceful Assam. Time has changed and so has the mindset of the people. The ULFA should not be immune to this change,” he said, hoping that the members of the outfit would give peace a chance soon.

Underlining the peace deals with several extremist groups, the Chief Minister said “irreconcilable” differences had come in the way of resolving issues with the ULFA (I).

He had earlier said talking to Mr. Baruah was not an issue but the extremist leader was adamant about discussing on his terms. “He wants to only talk about Assam’s independence but I have taken an oath to protect the integrity and sovereignty of India,” he had said.

“If the people of Assam can give him the confidence that nobody will call him a betrayer if he drops the demand of sovereignty, it might change his mindset,” Mr. Sarma had said.

The ULFA (I) operates from the Sagaing Division of Myanmar although Mr. Baruah was said to be enjoying the hospitality of China in Ruili, close to the border with Myanmar.

“If the people of Assam can give him the confidence that nobody will call him a betrayer if he drops the demand of sovereignty, it might change his mindset”Himanta Biswa SarmaAssam Chief Minister

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US