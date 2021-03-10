ULFA leader held for ‘plot’ to assassinate Minister

Pradip Gogoi was nabbed from Guwahati

The Assam police have arrested a top leader of the pro-talks United Liberation Front of Asom for allegedly plotting to assassinate State’s Finance and Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Arrested from his Guwahati residence on Monday night, ULFA vice chairman Pradip Gogoi was produced in a local court that sent him to police custody.

“There was some information that he (Gogoi) and others were conspiring to assassinate the Health Minister (Dr. Sarma). We arrested him based on source evidence,” Guwahati Police Commissioner Munna Prasad Gupta told The Hindu.

Two others from Karbi Anglong in central Assam were also arrested for their alleged involvement.

“We caught the two last night. They were handed over to the Guwahati police today (Tuesday) morning,” a district police officer said, declining to be quoted.